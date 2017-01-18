8Th Day Interview – Joe M. – Noquemanon Ski and Fat Tire Bike Race

Marquette, MI – January 7th, 2017 – Each year in January, the Noquemanon Ski race is held in Marquette, and thousands of people show up to take part, some from across the country.

Todd Paz caught up with fellow correspondent Joe to talk about this year’s race and his past experience with the Noquemanon.

Recently, a new trend has emerged: fat bikes. Fat bikes are great for winter riding, and the Noquemanon Ski Race weekend as incorporated this new trend in the form of an approximately 21 kilometer long fat tire bike race. The fat tire bike race is Sunday 10:00am, the day after the ski race, and it starts and finishes at the Noquemanon Forestville Trailhead.

LISTEN IN – 8Th Day Interview – Joe M. – Noquemanon Ski and Fat Tire Bike Race

MORE INFO – The 2017 Noquemanon Ski Marathon

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments