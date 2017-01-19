Raising Awareness and Reducing Stigma Surrounding Mental Illness

Marquette, Michigan – January 19, 2017 – Society generally has a negative view towards mental illness. It is a serious issue that many people struggle with. People who don’t deal with mental illness often times have a hard time understanding or grasping what it is like to go through it. NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) seeks to reduce the social stigma surrounding mental illness and to educate those who deal with it directly or deal with those who have a mental illness.

Louise Wilcox, an instructor with NAMI, joined Todd Paz on the 8th Day to talk about the Marquette branch of NAMI; what they do and what events they have coming up.

Louise first acknowledges that NAMI is dedicated to providing resources and reducing stigma surrounding mental illness. They work to educate family members that deal with individuals that have a mental illness and also individuals themselves that suffer with a mental illness.

NAMI’s work is needed because many people suffer due to mental illness. According to Wilcox, 1 out of every 4 people suffer from a mental illness. And with 1 out of 5 of those people, it is a serious and persistent illness.

NAMI of Marquette offers different types of events and programs dedicated to education. There is a monthly educational program that meets twice a month which covers topics such as medication, self-care, and legal representation. NAMI also offers support groups for both family members and individuals living with mental illness.

Starting in February, NAMI of Marquette if offering a free 12-week educational program. The class covers a wide array of topics, including the study of the brain, medication, communication, self-care, recovery and the class covers all major mental disorders.

The class, which is free of charge, starts February 14th and meets every Tuesday from 6pm-8:30pm at 129 W Baraga St in Marquette for 12 weeks. Wilcox asks that you pre-register for the class by February 13th, but class members will be accepted until February 27th. To register for the class, call Louise at 235-0231.

If you’re looking for information or resources on mental illness please visit the NAMI website which features a vast array of public resources.

Listen to the full interview with Louise Wilcox below. Join Todd Paz on the 8th Day, Saturday mornings from 9am-10am on Sunny fm.

LISTEN – 8th Day Interview – Louise Wilcox NAMI Instructor

