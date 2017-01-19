You Don’t Have to Wear Your Sunday Best at Messy Church

Ishpeming, Michigan – January 19, 2017 – Life is always moving forward. What worked yesterday may no longer work today. This is the problem many churches have been facing. The traditional ways of teaching are not getting through to younger generations and they are losing members as a result. Wesley Methodist Church in Ishpeming has adopted a new way of teaching.

Pastor J.J. Mannschreck from the Wesley United Methodist Church stopped by the 8th Day with Todd Paz to talk about their new Sunday School program called “Messy Church.”

“Don’t dress up because you’re going to get messy” – Pastor J.J. Mannschreck.

Messy Church is a program Wesley United adopted from studying churches over in England who were facing failure if they did not change their ways in how they engaged the younger generation. According to Mannschreck, Messy Church adopts the line of thinking that the message is more important than the method.

Messy Church keeps children engaged by having fun with activities that relate to the message taught that day. For instance, the first lesson they ever did at Messy Church was “today’s footprint is tomorrow’s legacy.” After the lesson was taught, they brought out foot-finger paint and everyone stuck their foot in it to make a big poster filled with footprints.

The new method is fun for adults too! Parents are encouraged to engage in the activities with their kids. Mannschrek believes this is an important part of the teaching process and it let’s parents bond with their children.

The Church also has many other programs going on at any given time. During Messy Church, parents can attend their own Sunday School down the hall. And for those who feel they may be too old for messy church, Wesley offers Sunday School to middle and high schoolers upstairs at the same time.

The church also offers a youth group, bible studies, bell choir, regular choir, and so much more.

Messy Church is in session every Sunday morning at 10am at the Wesley United Methodist Church located just off 41 behind Northern Bank in Ishpeming. For more information, please visit the Wesley United Methodist Church website or call 906-486-4681.

Listen to the full interview with Pastor J.J. Mannschreck below. Join Todd Paz for the 8th Day, Saturday mornings from 9am-10am on Sunny FM.

