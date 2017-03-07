Enjoy a Blast From the Past with the 7th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show

Christmas, MI – March 7, 2017 – The Upper Peninsula is well known for it’s friendliness and love for snowmobiles and their riders. It’s been an Upper Peninsula tradition for decades to hit the trails with sleds for decades. This weekend in Christmas you can relive the past and check out great vintage sleds at the 7th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show at the White Pine Lodge in Christmas.

Melinda Savola, the General Manager of the White Pine Lodge, joined Todd Pazz on the 8th day to discuss the upcoming show.

The show is a fundraiser for the Top of the Lake Snowmobile Museum in Naubinway. Groups from all over the state of Michigan come in to show off their vintage snowmobiles and check out all of the ones the other groups bring. All are welcomed to come check out the snowmobiles, even if they’re not bringing one to show off themselves.

The show gets set up on Friday night. Pending on the amount of snow and participants, there will be a Friday night ride. Locals are also encouraged to come Friday night and enjoy all of the displays.

On Saturday, the show runs from 1-5pm. There will be a chainsaw carving to get things going, some raffles throughout the day including some snowmobile helmets and a Budweiser mirror. Make sure to bring the whole family! The kids can enjoy the vintage snowmobiles and there will also be kids games set up. There will also be some rides taken through the community on Saturday afternoon.

Head on out to the White Pine Lodge in Christmas on Saturday, March 11th from 1-5pm for the 7th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show! Listen to the full interview with Melinda Savola below. Join Todd Pazz on the 8th Day every Saturday from 9-10am on Sunny FM.

LISTEN – 8TH DAY INTERVIEW – MELINDA SAVOLA – 7TH ANNUAL VINTAGE SNOWMOBILE SHOW

