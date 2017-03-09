8th Day Wins Twice at This Year’s Michigan Association of Broadcaster’s Broadcast Excellent Awards

Marquette, Michigan — March 9, 2017 — Sunny 101.9 Wins Station of The Year at the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Broadcast Excellence Awards ceremony in Lansing last night. The award for Station of the Year from one’s peers is an honor, but the Great Lakes Radio team expressed their greatest pride for having served their broadcast community.

Todd Noordyk, General Manager of WKQS Sunny 101.9 said, “It’s great to represent a team of winners, and we are happy to bring back these 10 awards (including Station of the Year & an award for our sister station WFXD Award) to the Upper Peninsula.”

Sunny 101.9 has always been the standard bearer for our 13 Great Lakes Radio Stations. From its first broadcast almost 20 years ago, the team at WKQS/Sunny 101.9 promised a strong commitment to community involvement while still providing relevant news, entertainment, and programming to listeners and fans. So, recognition, again, by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for our community efforts is especially satisfying.

Sunny 101.9 won in a broad cross-section of production quality, news and broadcast categories including nods for hard investigative news for the Marquette Township Library Dispute, on air personalities, breaking news for Live Storm Updates, marketing and promotional quality, Best In Category for Noon News, new media efforts, and community involvement. Award winning writing and production is something that professionals expect of themselves daily to serve their listeners and sponsors, but recognition by way of the Community Involvement Award brings pride to every member of the Great Lakes Radio team.

Noteworthy too was Sunny 101.9 took not only Best in Category for Marketing Materials & Promos but also the Merit Award in the same category in our Market Area. Furthermore, Great Lakes Radio web and online efforts were recognized for the third year in a row.

The 8th Day won two awards: Best In Category for Weekend Broadcast Personality “for the best regularly scheduled on-air weekend broadcast personality or broadcast team,” and Best in Category – Marketing Materials & Promos. Todd Pazz said after the awards, “This was entirely a team win, everybody participated and helped with the 8th Day Radio Show, everybody contributed so much to last year’s success.”

In addition to being Station of the Year in our Market for 2016, Sunny 101.9 awards included 5 Best In Category and 3 Merit awards. Adam Carpenter’s Outdoor Show on our sister station WFXD won for Regularly Scheduled Weekday Broadcast Personality. You can find a summary of this year’s Sunny 101.9 awards as well as categories, audio and video submissions, and over 20 photos from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Broadcast Excellence Awards at Sunny 101.9’s website.

