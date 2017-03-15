Win the Ultimate St Patrick’s Day Hockey Jersey!

Marquette, MI – March 15, 2017 – You could win an ultimate, one-of-a-kind, Guinness Hockey Jersey that was made especially for St. Patrick’s Day!

Lauren and Luke N stopped by the 8th Day to talk about the jersey and the giveaway.

Register by 5 o’clock on Thursday to win the coolest Guinness Irish Hockey Jersey you’ve ever seen. You can win it just in time for the holiday, as it will be given away on the Outdoor Show with Adam Carpenter Thursday afternoon after 5:00 pm.

The jersey comes from Pike Distributing and Great Lakes Radio.

Lauren and Luke N battled for who was the better mascot for the jersey! Lets us know who you think wears the jersey better. To enter to win the jersey, visit the contest page here.

Listen to the full interview with Lauren and Luke N below. Tune into the 8th Day with Todd Pazz Saturday mornings from 9-10 am on Sunny FM.

LISTEN – 8TH DAY INTERVIEW – Lauren and Luke N Discuss the Irish Hockey Jersey Giveaway

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments