Seven S’s of Successful Video

Marquette, MI – March 15, 2017 – Video blogs, also knows as “vlogging”, can be a very useful tool for both personal and business use. It’s original content that gets you or your business’ brand out there to consumers.

Luke N recently attended a seminar pertaining to creating video. He stopped by the 8th Day with Todd Pazz to discuss the “Seven S’s of Successful Video” that he learned at the seminar. Lauren, the Chief Photographer here at Great Lakes Radio, also joined in on the discussion to give her thoughts.

The 7 S’s include: scene, shape, space, sound, still, story, and short.

Scene refers to adding depth to your shot. Make the scene 3 dimensional. Instead of standing in front of a blank wall, put some objects on the wall to create depth. Or, as Luke talks about, one Vlogger he follows always does his shots in front of a bookcase. This not only adds depth, but adds different colors as well.

Shape pertains to the mode in which the video is shot. When shooting video with a phone camera, it should almost always be shot in landscape rather than portrait. This means the video should be shot with the phone being held horizontally and not vertically. Landscape offers a better aspect ration and the video has a wider capture range than with portrait view.

Space goes hand-in-hand with scene. Give the object in the video space. Don’t use an extreme close up shot. Instead, give the object space and it is possible to add dimension with different lighting.

The most important of the 7 S’s to Luke N is sound. If video has poor sound, the consumer is likely to try and find another video with high quality sound. Luke said according to the seminar, consumers would rather deal with a lower resolution video than with one that contains poor sound.

If you have ever seen the movie The Blair Witch Project, you know it can be difficult to watch a video where the camera is constantly shaky. It is difficult to stay focused on the object in the video. For a tip on keeping the camera still, check out the video below.

The purpose of any video is to tell a story. The preacher art of telling a story should be kept in mind. That is, tell them what you’re going to tell them, tell them, and then tell them what you told them. Some videos will have a tease, then do the intro, have the body of the story, and then conclude the story. It is also a good idea to have a call to action in the conclusion such as “give us a like” or “share our video”.

The final S for successful video is keep your videos short. The recommended time for good video is under a minute. People’s attention spans are shorter than ever. Vine (RIP) and Snapchat were pioneers in successful short video. People don’t want to see the same content for 5-10 minutes, so keep it short, and you’ll keep the consumer engaged.

Listen to the full interview with Luke N and Lauren below. Tue into the 8th Day with Todd Pazz on Saturday mornings from 9-10am on Sunny FM.

LISTEN – 8TH DAY INTERVIEW – Luke N and Lauren the Seven S’s of Successful Video

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments