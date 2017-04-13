Michigan Governor Candidate Stops by the 8th Day

Marquette, MI – April 13, 2017 – On November 8, 2018 the state of Michigan will vote on who will replace current Michigan Governor, Rick Snyder. Snyder’s term limits will have been reached, which will prevent him from running.

One of the candidates looking to replace Snyder, Abdul El-Sayed, stopped by the 8th Day with Todd Paz to discuss his campaign and his platform.

El-Sayed is a Rhodes Scholar and former Health Commissioner for the city of Detroit. He was at the position for just under 2 years where he focused on the health and well-being for over 680,000 people.

El-Sayed was brought in to rebuild the Health Department after the the department’s closing in 2013.

El-Sayed has never ran for public office before, but says he gained valuable experience working in municipal government as the Health Commissioner. When asked how he would handle the bi-partisan politics as a Democratic governor working with a house and senate controlled by Republicans, he finds his experience in Detroit very valuable. El-Sayed claims he learned how to maneuver in a complicated and complex bureaucracy stating “Detroit government and Detroit politics is not always the easiest place to work.”

El-Sayed is currently on a “listening tour” around the state of Michigan, which caused him to visit Marquette on Sunday. His goal is to listen and identify specific problems Michigan residents are facing. As a physician, El-Sayed believes listening and working together to come up with a solution are vital. He claims the current office makes decisions without keeping Michigan residents in mind, and he wants to change that.

Listen to the full interview with Michigan Governor Candidate Abdul El-Sayed below. Tune into the 8th Day with Todd Paz every Saturday from 9am-10am on Sunny FM.

LISTEN – 8TH DAY INTERVIEW – MICHIGAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE ABDUL EL-SAYED

