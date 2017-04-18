Trips to Iceland and Drones

Marquette, MI – April 18, 2017 – Fresh off of her photography trip to Iceland, Great Lakes Radio Chief Photographer Lauren Bareiss stopped by the 8th Day with Todd Pazz to discuss her trip as well as her experience using drones.

Lauren talks about the beauty that she almost didn’t see in Iceland. The first 4 days she was there, it was mostly rain and fog and she was worried she wasn’t going to be able to see the infamous auroras of the area. But the last two cleared up and she was thankful to see them, and snap some incredible pictures. If you want to see Lauren’s pictures from Iceland, visit here website.

Lauren also discusses the ways in that Great Lakes Radio plans on using drone technology to help cover community events.

Listen to the full interview with Lauren below. Join Todd Pazz on the 8th Day Saturday mornings from 9am-10am on Sunny FM.

LISTEN – 8TH DAY INTERVIEW – LAUREN BAREISS

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments