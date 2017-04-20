Concert Celebrating 100 Years of Finland Independence in Marquette

Marquette, MI – April 20, 2017 – 100 years ago this year, Finland gained independence from Russia. To honor that and celebrate the 100th anniversary, the Marquette Chorale Society is putting on a concert titled “Sure on this Sunny Night.”

Howard Harding from Northern Michigan University stopped by the 8th Day with Todd Pazz to discuss the program.

The series will feature two performances. The first being Saturday April 22nd at 7:30pm, and the 2nd being Sunday April 23rd at 3:00pm at Reynolds Recital Hall on the campus of Northern Michigan University.

The Marquette Chorale Society, along with the Marquette City Band, will also tour this summer in Finland the last 2 weeks of July.

Listen to the full interview with Howard Harding below. Join Todd Pazz on the 8th Day Saturday mornings from 9am-10am on Sunny FM.

LISTEN – 8TH DAY INTERVIEW – HOWARD HARDING – MARQUETTE CHORALE SOCIETY

