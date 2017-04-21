Negaunee High School Robotics Celebrates Successful Season

Marquette, MI – April 21, 2017 – The Negaunee High School Robotics team had a season they could hang their hats on.

Mitchell LaBell stopped by the 8th Day with Todd Pazz to discuss this season, and the future of Robotics at Negaunee High School.

LaBell, lead programmer for the team this year, vividly remembers when Negaunee High School added their robotics team. LaBell, now a senior, was in 8th grade when people leading the team came to the middle school to attempt to garner interest in the school’s new team after its inaugural season.

The team, now in their 5th season, is improving every year. LaBell talks with Todd Pazz about the challenges the team faced this year. From having a relatively short 6-week building season, to having to make a robot climb a rope.

LaBell also talks about the need for fundraising. Robotics is completely self-funded, and is not cheap. It costs $5,000 for the parts kit each year in addition to 2-contest entries of $2,500 each. The Robotics team is always fundraising and is always looking for help.

Listen to the full interview with Mitchell LaBell below. Join Todd Pazz on the 8th Day Saturday mornings from 9am-10am on Sunny FM.

LISTEN – 8TH DAY INTERVIEW – MITCHELL LABELL – NHS ROBOTICS TEAM

