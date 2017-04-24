Van Riper State Park Ready to Kickoff 2017 Season

Champion, MI – April 24, 2017 – Camping, hiking, kayaking, hot dogs over an open fire. Images of a fantastic summer start to play in the heads of many as we approach the month of May. All of those great activities and more can be found at Van Riper State Park.

Melanie Brand of Van Riper State Park stopped by the 8th Day with Todd Pazz to talk about the upcoming 2017 season.

While Van Riper currently does not having camping open, you can still enjoy the playgrounds, and hiking and biking trails. Van Riper is set to open their camping season on May 1.

Located in Champion, MI, Van Riper features 1,055 acres, 187 camp sites, and miles of hiking and biking trails. It’s the perfect place for a local summer weekend getaway.

The park features overnight lodging options as well as numerous activities all summer long. The park has kayaks for rent that you can take on beautiful Lake Michigamme. Also make sure to keep an eye out for National Trail Hikes Day on June 3rd.

Listen to the full interview with Melanie Brand below. Join Todd Pazz on the 8th Day Saturday mornings from 9am-10am on Sunny FM.

LISTEN – 8TH DAY INTERVIEW – MELANIE BRAND – VAN RIPER STATE PARK

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments