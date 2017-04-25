Busy Weekend for Great Start Parent Coalition

Escanaba, MI – April 25, 2017 – It was a busy weekend for the Delta County Great Start Parent Coalition this past weekend. They hosted a Teddy Bear checkup as well as their Fun Fest.

Lauren Mold, Great Start Parent Coalition Liaison, stopped by the 8th Day with Todd Pazz to discuss the coalition as well as the activity-filled weekend.

Great Start was created to help kids get ready for school and life. The Parent Coalition, exists to connect and coordinate events. On Friday, one of the events they hosted was a “Teddy Bear checkup.”

At the Teddy Bear checkup, kids brought their favorite stuffed animals. Thanks to volunteer nursing students who set up stations, the kids were able to bring their stuffed animal to the various stations where it received care such as bandages, heartbeat checks and more. This helped kids learn about what they experience when they go see a doctor, which helps lower their anxiety. Mold said they had over 100 kids there, which was a “fabulous turnout.”

Then on Saturday, the coalition had their yearly “Fun Fest.” Every year they hold their Fun Fest at the Delta Plaza Mall in Escanaba. Service organizations around Delta county get together and set up booths around the mall. There is abundant information provided on services that are provided around the area. This year’s theme was “Fun to be in the UP.”

Listen to the full interview with Lauren Mold below. Tune into the 8th Day with Todd Pazz Saturday mornings on Sunny FM.

LISTEN – 8TH DAY INTERVIEW – LAUREN MOLD – DELTA COUNTY GREAT START COALITION

