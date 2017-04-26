NAMI Hosts Special Speaker

Marquette, MI – April 26, 2017 – Mental Illness affects many people in our society. People need help when dealing with mental illness, but the stigma surrounding it prevents many who need help from seeking it.

NAMI (National Alliance on mental Illness) works to reduce that stigma, and encourage those dealing with mental illness to seek help. Cindy K Bertucci from the local NAMI stopped by the 8th Day with Todd Pazz to discuss this month’s guest speaker.

The local NAMI hosts support groups every 2nd Monday, and every 3rd Thursday of the month. They recently had a special guest speaker. Shelly Brandow from Great Lakes Recovery, came to talk about Co-Occuring Addiction. This is when someone is suffering from a mental illness while also being addicted to drugs or alcohol, or both simultaneously.

Located at 129 W Baraga Avenue, all NAMI meetings are free and open to the public.

Listen to the full interview with Cindy K Bertucci below. Join the 8th Day with Todd Pazz Saturday mornings from 9am-10am on Sunny FM.

LISTEN – 8TH DAY INTERVIEW – CINDY K BERTUCCI – NAMI

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments