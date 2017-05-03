8th Day with Todd Paz: Northern Vegans Club President Kevin Crupi Discusses Upcoming Events

Marquette, MI – April 29th, 2017 – The monthly meeting of the Northern Vegans group in Marquette is coming up this Wednesday, May 3rd, and Todd Paz was joined on the 8th Day by Kevin Crupi to talk about some of the events that their group has coming up later on this year.

Northern Vegans holds a monthly meeting, and for May, it will be held on Wednesday, May 3rd. The event will start at 6:00pm, and will be held at Donckers’ in downtown Marquette. Also, they hold meetings during the third week of every month at the Peter White Public Library.

The group has recently helped release a movie that premiered in late April, titled “What the Health?”, and the event was a huge success. Make sure to check out the Northern Vegans’ Facebook page for the most up-to-date list of events.

