8th Day with Todd Paz: Recap of First 100 Days of President Trump

The 8th Day with Todd Paz

Marquette, MI – April 29th, 2017 – As we pass the first 100 days of President Trump’s, Todd Paz brought you a special press release directly from Mr. Trump. The President discussed how he plans to continue to improve our country and what kind of role the U.S. will have in future world politics.

LISTEN IN – 8th Day with Todd Paz: Recap of First 100 Days of President Trump

