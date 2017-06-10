Calumet Theatre Presents BILLY STRINGS on Monday June 12, 2017

Calumet, MI – June 10, 2017 – Billy Strings Kicks of Musical Mondays at the Calumet Theatre Monday June 12th. The 8th Day’s Todd Pazz spoke this morning with Laura Miller, Executive Director of the Calumet Theatre about Billy Strings, The Musical Monday Series, and the upcoming July 15th Rare Earth concert.

Musical Mondays Series of five great shows begins on June 12th with bluegrass phenomenon, Billy Strings. Some people are just born to play music – such is the case for Strings. His dad bought him a guitar at four years old and by age five Billy started accompanying his father, Terry Barber, who was an accomplished musician.

Strings got a better guitar at the age of six and started playing at pickin’ parties in the small town of Lyons. Thus, the nickname Billy Strings since he was a young boy. Between the tutelage of his banjo-playing uncle and his father, Strings was soon astounding audiences at bluegrass festivals.

He has an almost supernatural ability on guitar, banjo and mandolin that has set the bluegrass scene on fire. Blessed with the voice of an old soul from the mountains, a gentlemanly air, and the ability to sling hundreds of notes with razor-crisp precision at the speed of a machine gun, Strings’ flat-picking talent seems almost beyond comprehension to veterans of the bluegrass scene, especially given his youth.

Billy’s raw talent has allowed him to share the stage with some of the biggest names in bluegrass on stages from California to Michigan. “I’ve played on stage with Del McCoury and David Grisman. These guys are as good as it gets. I am on a first name basis with many of the absolute best bluegrass musicians in the world and it is the highest honor for me.”

General seating tickets are $20. Veterans and active military are $15. Theatre members get discounts. The more Musical Monday shows you buy tickets for, the more you save! Call the Calumet Theatre Box Office at 906-337-2610 on Mon, Wed – Fri. from 12 – 5 pm, stop at 340 Sixth Street, Calumet, MI or order online at www.calumettheatre.com.

