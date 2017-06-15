Erin Carter Interviews with Todd Pazz about MSUE Free Pre-Diabetes Prevention Classes Starting Today

K.I. Sawyer, MI – June 15, 2017 – Eric Carter joined Todd Pazz on the 8th Day Saturday to talk about the free

Pre-Diabetes Prevention Classes by Michigan State University Extension at the K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum. The class meets Thursdays, starting June 15th, for 16 sessions at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please call Erin Carter 906-369-4572.

Listen To Interview:

The 8th Day with host Todd Paz airs Saturdays 9a-10a on Sunny 101.9 / Sunny.FM

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments