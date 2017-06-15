Erin Carter Interviews with Todd Pazz about MSUE Free Pre-Diabetes Prevention Classes Starting Today
Erin Carter Interview with Todd Pazz on the 8th Day about MSUE Free Pre-Diabetes Prevention Classes – June 15th Starts
Carter Erin
K.I. Sawyer, MI – June 15, 2017 – Eric Carter joined Todd Pazz on the 8th Day Saturday to talk about the free
Pre-Diabetes Prevention Classes by Michigan State University Extension at the K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum. The class meets Thursdays, starting June 15th, for 16 sessions at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please call Erin Carter 906-369-4572.
Listen To Interview:
Pre-Diabetes Class Starting June 15h at KI Sawyer Heritage Air Museum
The 8th Day with host Todd Paz airs Saturdays 9a-10a on Sunny 101.9 / Sunny.FM
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lost stories find a place on the 8th Day.
The 8th Day radio show combines local topics, humor, entertainment, and interviews to cover stories often lost by the wayside in an era of scanned headlines and instant commentary.
Check us out Saturdays from 9-10am on 101.9 SunnyFM, and streaming on Sunny.fm. Get caught up on all the things you might have missed during the week.
Latest posts by Todd Pazz (see all)
Comments
comments