28th Annual Children’s Fishing Day at Seney National Wildlife Refuge Followup

Alger County, Michigan – Seney’s sunny Saturday drew in over 90 children and their families for the 28th Annual Children’s Fishing Day at the refuge. Children 16 and under registered and tried their luck catching northern pike, yellow perch and other fish. Instruction, equipment and bait was provided at several stations throughout the refuge’s 3 ½ mile Fishing Loop.

Following a morning of fishing, participants came back to the refuge visitor center for a variety of educational and engaging activities, including practicing casting, learning what common species of fish eat (pike bite) and looking at aquatic invertebrates. We wrapped up the day with a fish dinner and ceremony, with over 175 meals served. During the ceremony, certificates were handed out to anglers that caught the longest pike and perch in each age category, with Chasz from Germfask taking home the largest fish of the day with a 14 ½ inch Northern Pike. As well, 22 participants were drawn to receive large prizes and all children present went home with a grab bag that included fishing gear or tackle.

This day is a favorite of the refuge and we always appreciate seeing families getting outside

and recreating on their public lands. The refuge manager, Sara Siekierski, adds to this, stating “This event is great because we welcome anglers of all ages to come out and experience this beautiful place! It gives moms, dads, and grandparents a chance to share their love of fishing with the next generation.”

This event couldn’t happen without support from sponsors and partners.

