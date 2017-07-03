Todd Pazz Interviews Nathan Fischkorn About All Hands On Deck 10 a.m. July 3rd at McCarty’s Cove

Marquette, Michigan – July 3, 2017 – On Saturday The 8th Day Radio Show, Todd Pazz interviewed Nathan Fischkorn about the event happening at 10 a.m. July 3rd.

From the interview and Press Release by All Hands On Deck by Kimberly Simon, AHOD Director:

More than 60 communities in 6 states are participating in both large and small handhold. Whether you join an official handhold on the 3rd or not, we just encourage people to get to the water with family and friends and/or reflect on what the Great Lakes means to you at 10:00 A.M. EDT.

More than 1500 people have joined the All Hands On Deck discussion group on Facebook, with many actively involved in organizing participating events in their local area.

In Marquette, the event will be held at McCarty’s Cove on Lakeshore Drive, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Everyone who cares about our Great Lakes is encouraged and welcome to attend. From 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, volunteers will perform a clean-up service action along Marquette’s beaches and bike path.

The nonpartisan, all-volunteer event transcends geopolitical boundaries. Coordinated events will take place at public beaches and other public-accessible sites in local communities, with people linking hands and boats hoisting flags on water and may include music, speakers, and education about local water issues. “I want to get people to start talking about water, get TO the water, educate yourself about local water issues, and then participate locally in actions and organizations for the water,” Kimberly says.

“Sites may differ by community but on beaches or boardwalks or any other places, the intention is the same everywhere: to bring people together in an expression of unified concern about something we all can agree on,” Simon said. “We all want to care for our Great Lakes. They’re facing so many threats – invasive species, pipeline hazards, waste disposal and many other types of pollution, diversion, erosion, possible funding cuts for research and maintenance programs and staff do to the GLRI potential cuts. Whether people are residents of the Great Lakes Basin, or business owners, leaders and policymakers, visitors or vacationers, everyone has a stake in sustaining the vitality of our Great Lakes.”

To find an All Hands on Deck event near you, or to host one in 2018 go to: www.allhandsondeckgreatlakes.org or contact: allhandsondeckgreatlakes@gmail.com

Communities and groups that want to host an All Hands On Deck gathering, and individuals willing to serve as captains for local events, are welcome to join this region-wide effort to call attention to preserving and protecting the Great Lakes.

For more information or to join in: allhandsondeckgreatlakes.org, call 586-255-3312, or email allhandsondeckgreatlakes@gmail.com

About All Hands On Deck: Launched March 2, 2017 by Kimberly Simon of Charlevoix, MI, the idea was prompted by the announcement of proposed funding cuts that would eliminate the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. However evolved to reflect ongoing water issues centered around the desire for water policy to be based on unbiased science. A groundswell of interest quickly followed; within two weeks, hundreds of volunteers in more than a dozen communities had begun planning local events, and on day 13 Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council became the first of many groups to support and publicize All Hands On Deck. A complete list of participating communities and supporters can be found at allhandsondeckgreatlakes.org

Mission: All Hands on Deck builds nonpartisan support for legislation, regulations, funding based on unbiased science to sustain the health of world’s water resource by providing an annual event and actions to celebrate our waters and unite new advocates to the cause until water is non-politicized or monetized.

Goals:

• Unite communities in a nonpartisan way around the Great Lakes to raise awareness for the need for unbiased policy based on science to fund, regulate, and research water challenges.

• Coordinate a pledge from Federal and State MOC and Senators to sign that promises that they will write and support policies new and old that are/were created on unbiased science.

• Coordinate a petition online and at handhold events that is signed on behalf of citizens that will agree to remain vigilant in raising awareness in recognizing whether decisions have and are being created about water from unbiased science.

• Provide a platform for communities to educate themselves about the science needed to understand water issues and to increase awareness about local threats and concerns related to water via the community handhold groups formed.

Values:

Water should be available and affordable for all. Money should never come between the availability to healthy water.

Water is life. It is a reflection of a sacred contract that we hold with the earth. Safe water, healthy citizens.

Every person can help with individual habits, awareness of the science behind potential threats, and staying actively involved in voting, running for office, and communicating with decision makers.

Protecting water is something that all political sides can support We are inclusive and believe that respect for clean water is something that unites us all—nationally, internationally, tribes, First Nations, religions, cultures, communities, and individuals.

By unifying: water organizations, water issues, water activists, water sports enthusiasts, and business owners we visually show a united front and amplify the volume therefore increase awareness and actions to protect water.

About the Great Lakes: Lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario together are the largest surface freshwater system on Earth; only the Polar icecaps contain more water. The Great Lakes contain 84% of North America’s surface fresh water, and 21% of all the surface fresh water in the world. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Great Lakes are “a dominant part of the physical and cultural heritage of North America.”

