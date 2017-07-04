Sunny 101.9 – Sunny.FM Hopes To See You at the 4th of July Parades in Ishpeming and Marquette Today
10:30 a.m. in Ishpeming and 2 p.m. in Marquette. Happy 4th of July.
Ishpeming, Michigan & Marquette, Michigan – July 4, 2017 – Sunny 101.9, WFXD 103.3, WRUP 98.3 and the entire staff of Great Lakes Radio hope to see you at the Independence Day Parades today in Marquette and Ishpeming. We will be giving out candy!
- Ishpeming Parade 10:30 a.m. – Ishpeming, Michigan
- Marquette Parade 2:00 p.m. – Marquette, Michigan
- International Food Festival – Noon – 10:30 p.m. at Lower Harbor Park
- Fireworks – Dusk – Lower Harbor Park
