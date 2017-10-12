Upper Peninsula Shakespeare Festival presents: Titus Andronicus Starting October 15th

Marquette, Michigan – Todd Pazz of the 8th Day Radio Show on Sunny.FM interviewed Jamie Weeder, Artistic Director of The Upper Peninsula Shakespeare Festival about their presentation of Titus Andronicus At the Ore Dock Brewery October 15, 18, 22, 25, & 29 at 7:30 p.m. The treatment of this play might be best described as “Oppression worketh out its own destruction.”

The stakes are high in Shakespeare’s bloodiest revenge play, as staged thru the lenses of “contestants” in this game called Society. What do we stand for? Who do we stand with? How do we govern ourselves in a culture whose predilections for violence and domination steer our tactics?

Violence and revenge are explored during the interview. Why do we so much enjoy the Tarantino revenge story. People’s fascination with revenge is a old a people themselves.

In this hilarious, provoking and sometimes manically terrifying treatment of William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus are you just here for the party… or are you the next competitor? For more info contact jamie@upshakes.org, call 734.578.2528. www.upshakes.org/tickets

Listen to the Interview with Director Jamie Weeder (mp3)

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments