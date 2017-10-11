Tanzanian Presentation at Messiah Lutheran Tonight (October 11th)

October 11, 2017 | Filed under: The 8th Day | Posted by:

Marquette, Michigan – Bertha Somi will speak of her experiences in Rwanda as the Ambassador from Tanzania during the tragic genocide that took place there. Her talk will be Wednesday October 11 at 6 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church. Bertha Somi is part of a delegation from Messiah’s companion congregation Azania Front in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Following her talk, the entire delegation will present a program on Tanzania.

Messiah Lutheran Church is at 305 West Magnetic St., Marquette. For more information about this program, please call 225-1119.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

admin

Latest posts by admin (see all)

Comments

comments

More The 8th Day