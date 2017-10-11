Tanzanian Presentation at Messiah Lutheran Tonight (October 11th)

Marquette, Michigan – Bertha Somi will speak of her experiences in Rwanda as the Ambassador from Tanzania during the tragic genocide that took place there. Her talk will be Wednesday October 11 at 6 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church. Bertha Somi is part of a delegation from Messiah’s companion congregation Azania Front in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Following her talk, the entire delegation will present a program on Tanzania.

Messiah Lutheran Church is at 305 West Magnetic St., Marquette. For more information about this program, please call 225-1119.

