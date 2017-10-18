Darlene T. Allen Interviewed on 8th Day – Marquette City Commission Candidate Forum October 18th

Marquette, Michigan – A Candidate Forum for the Marquette City Commission will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Marquette City Commission Chambers at Marquette City Offices, 300 W. Baraga Ave, Marquette. The six candidates running for the three open seats on the Marquette City Commission have been invited: Tom Baldini, Justin Brugman, Peter Frazier, Tony Ghiringhelli, Jermey Ottaway and Fred Stonehouse.

The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Delta County, Marquette County Unit. The forum will include opening statements, audience questions and closing statements. The moderator for the evening will be a League member. The public is invited to attend the forum and written audience questions will be collected and as time allows asked by the moderator during the forum. The forum will be video taped and posted on the local League Facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/LWVDeltaCountyMarquetteCountyUnit/.

The League of Women Voters also provides a free, non-partisan, online voter guide at www.Vote411.org to assist Marquette County voters in making informed decisions when voting. At Vote411.org, voters can read responses to questions posed to all the candidates for the Marquette City Commission, as well as candidates running in other elections in surrounding cities and townships within Marquette County. Vote411.org also helps voters find their polling place, check voting hours and read tips about voting in Michigan. Marquette City voters will have the opportunity to select their three choices for the Marquette City Commission at the November 7th Election with the polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League never supports or opposes political parties or candidates. The local League welcomes new members. Membership is open to anyone who is 16 years of age or older.

For more information contact Darlene T. Allen at 906-225-9103 or d-and-d@chartermi.net.

