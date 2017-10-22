Followup Video for Marquette City Commission Candidate Forum Held On October 18th
Marquette, Michigan – As a Followup to the 8th Day Interview – Darlene T. Allen Interviewed on 8th Day – Marquette City Commission Candidate Forum October 18th, included below is the group photo and the full video of the event.
VIDEO
Left to right: (Candidates) Tom Baldini, Justin Brugman, Peter Frazier, Tony Ghiringelli, and Jeremy Ottaway, and LWVs Darlene Allen (moderator, LWV) and Jeanne Sekely (assistant moderator, LWV) (Photographer: David Allen, LWV)
