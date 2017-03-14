Colossal – Anne Hathaway Monster Movie Trailer Looks Like A Hoot

Marquette, MI – March 14, 2017 – Movie trailers and preview clips often trick us into wanting to see movies that turn out to be pretty bad. However, Anne Hathaway’s new movie, Colossal, coming in April has mostly positive buzz from critics with an 80% on RottenTomatoes.com and currently 96% saying they want so see the movie.

With mostly good reviews from the various film festivals it’s entered, Colossal looks like a hoot, something original, not a remake or retread. Let’s hope so. Check out the 2nd trailer:

The 1st trailer:

