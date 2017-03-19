This Week On Time For Wisdom with Pastor Jeff on Sunny 101.9

Marquette, MI – March 19, 2017 – On this week’s edition of Time for Wisdom, we look at some of the behind the scenes costs and demographic consequences affecting healthcare that should be included and considered in the current healthcare debate.

We also ponder the wisdom of a human rights organization that failed to properly vet one of its own leadership; somehow choosing a convicted terrorist responsible for the deaths of two students. We review some hardcore human rights violations that should be protested, but aren’t.

In our devotional we’ll explore the implications of Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan within our modern context.

Sprinkled throughout the program, songs by Pastor Jeff. Remember to write to Pastor Jeff at: pastorjeff@timeforwisdom.org. Let him know where you’re listening from and we’d love to hear your thoughts and prayer requests.

