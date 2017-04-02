How do we handle bad news? – Time For Wisdom – Sunday 11a-Noon on Sunny 101.9 FM

Trout Creek, Michigan – April 2, 2017 – How do we handle bad news? Is it easier for Christians? Why? This week near San Antonio, Texas, a church bus carrying a number seniors collided head on with a pickup truck, killing thirteen. The church group was returning home from a retreat when they encountered the pickup that witnesses described was driving erratically just before the crash.

This week on Time for Wisdom, we’ll explore the rich meanings found within the 23rd Psalm that can be minister to those who are cast down and discouraged; like the families of the thirteen. What is a cast down sheep and why is it critical that a cast down sheep be quickly restored? Why is it important that sheep be led to still waters? We all hate fly season, but how can flies be deadly to sheep, and how does that parallel to people? All this and more from the 23rd Psalm on Time for Wisdom, 11am Sunday on Sunny FM, 101.9.

As always, Pastor Jeff shares more of his original songs such as “Hope You Find My Friend”, “Wanna Be The One”, and by request from last week, “I Believe” and “You Are More”. Remember to write Pastor Jeff at pastorjeff@timeforwisdom.org. When you write, feel free to share some wisdom, share where you’re listening from, and just share your heart!

