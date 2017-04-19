It’s a Show About the Children – This Week on Time For Wisdom with Pastor Jeff on Sunny 101.9
Marquette, MI – April 19, 2017 –
This week on Time For Wisdom with Pastor Jeff the show is focused on children. We’re going to be listening to some of my children’s music throughout the show before moving on to the fascinating story of Josiah Cullen. Josiah Cullen was a non-verbal autistic boy who the Lord helped to start typing full sentences miraculously. More incredible stuff with the Lord’s help!
Join Pastor Jeff on 101.9 Sunny.FM from 11a-12p this Sunday.
It’s Time For Wisdom – Truth from cover to cover.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments