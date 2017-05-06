Time For Wisdom – Time For Wisdom – Journey of Russ Murphy’s Life + Gospel Music – May 7, 2017

Trout Creek, Michigan – May 7, 2017 – April showers, including snow showers, certainly did not disappoint this year! In spite of the cool and rainy weather, May flowers have arrived in time! Weather overall in the last ten years has portended greater severity in scope and swings of opposing contrasts across our country; flooding in certain areas and drought in others. Does the Bible have anything to say about this? This week on Time for Wisdom, we’ll consider this question and other signs of our times highlighted in the news.

Do you enjoy a good love story? Do you love hearing how God’s hand sometimes orchestrates incredible circumstances even in the midst of tragedy, to bring people together? The journey of Russ Murphy’s life, is an incredible example demonstrating love in the midst of a storm.

Finally this week on Time for Wisdom, Pastor Jeff shares the gospel music of the Oak Ridge Boys and a love song from Rory & Joey Feek.

