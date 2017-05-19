Time For Wisdom – Talking Politics with Pastor Jeff on Sunny 101.9

Marquette, MI – May 19, 2017 – Join Pastor Jeff for another Time For Wisdom on Sunny 101.9 this Sunday from 11a-12p.

On this weeks show: The only positive outcome that can come out of Washington these days, is if more people like Senator Marco Rubio, tweet scripture rather than vitriol. It was refreshing this week to see a member of Congress recognizing that our only hope as individuals and as a nation is dependence on Almighty God! True wisdom followed, leads to considerate behavior and peace amongst peoples. True wisdom followed, acknowledges mistakes quickly, and prevents unnecessary problems in the first place. We need to pray for our president. Not since Richard Nixon, have we witnessed such a lack of wisdom and such a lack of self-restraint in the navigation of what should be easy; the basics of sincere, honest, human interactions for the good of our country!

This week on Time for Wisdom, we’ll ponder these things and other wisdom from special guest, Pastor Tony Morgan, from Mesa, Arizona. Tune in to listen on Sunny 101.9 this Sunday, 11a – 12p.

