Pastor Jeff is Back on Time For Wisdom This Sunday – 11a to 12p Sunny 101.9
Time For Wisdom – Journey of Russ Murphy’s Life + Gospel Music
Marquette, MI – May 26, 2017 – Happy Memorial Day Weekend! Did friends and relatives come up to visit – to remember someone special? This week on Time For Wisdom, we’ll consider the God of all comfort, who is able and most willing to comfort those who grieve and who hurt. During the second half of the show, Pastor Tony Morgan of Mesa, Arizona, continues as a special guest again this week.
Pastor Jeff shares a true story of a couple who were in deep emotional pain for twelve years because of the actions of religious people who lost sight of what it means to be a true Christian. The incredible circumstances that came together to bring a custom word from the Word of God to this couple, is nothing short of God’s amazing grace!
Join Pastor Jeff for the Memorial Day Weekend Show on Sunny 101.9. Can’t listen it the show from 11a-12p on-air? Stream it!
Catch up on past Time for Wisdom shows.
