It’s a Father’s Day Themed Show This Week On Sunny 101.9’s Time For Wisdom
Time For Wisdom – Journey of Russ Murphy’s Life + Gospel Music
Marquette, MI – June 15, 2017 – Join me, Pastor Jeff for a Father’s Day themed Time for Wisdom! I’ll be back on the air from 11am – 12pm on Sunny 101.9 FM for another great show.
I noticed an advertisement this week, and instead of using the term Father’s Day, the ad incorporated the phrase Dad’s Day, and that got me to thinking. Any run of the mill man can be a biological father, but it takes a special person to be a dad. In fact, many men serve others as a “dad”, even though they aren’t the biological father. This week on Time for Wisdom we’ll take some time and talk about Dad’s Day, including acknowledging the fact that Dad’s Day can be sometimes difficult for some dads because of divorce and the accompanying implications. We’ll also explore how our Heavenly Father expressed admiration for His son Jesus and how the key to unlocking faith is always grounded and found in relationship. Some may regret they weren’t a better dad, but it is never too late to work on such relationships. What better day than Dad’s Day, to start afresh?
