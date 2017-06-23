Time for Wisdom on Sunny 101.9 with Pastor Jeff and Special Guest Pastor Tony Morgan

Marquette, MI – June 23, 2017 – Join us on Sunny 101.9 for another week of Time for Wisdom! From 11a – 12p we’ll be back on the air and bringing you the truth, cover to cover.

Summer feels good, not only because the sun is warm and shining, but because it feels good when we can accomplish projects around the house. This week President Trump accomplished something positive on behalf of veterans; he signed a VA accountability and whistleblower protection act that should improve health care for veterans by improving service times and quality of care.

This week on Time for Wisdom with special guest Pastor Tony Morgan, we’ll also discuss the wisdom of standing for something instead always being against something. We’ll explore the wisdom of looking at every issue through the lens of scripture and righteousness; which should give every Christian pause when surrendering total allegiance to one party or the other. Finally we’ll explore a not very well known passage of scripture that reminds us to place our trust solely in God and not in the systems of man.

