Join Pastor Jeff on Sunny 101.9 This Sunday for Time For Wisdom 11a – 12p

Marquette, MI – July 7, 2017 – Did you have a happy and safe 4th of July? Did you dodge more than a few raindrops in between rays of sunshine? Hopefully this weekend continues with warm sunny weather!

Here on Sunny FM 101.9, during the Time For Wisdom broadcast, Pastor Jeff welcomes Evangelist Ricky Leonard as his special guest. Ricky was once a hippie in the sixties who got very lost in this world to the point of a shoot out with police, which led to him being shot in the back of the head at thirty feet with a hollow point bullet.

Tune in to Time for Wisdom 11am – Noon this Sunday and listen to Ricky’s incredible story of God’s amazing grace, including how Ricky was supernaturally and instantly healed of crippling paralysis! You’ll also hear other incredible stories of healing from all over the world where Ricky’s ministry takes him.

