Discussing the NFL Controversy on Time For Wisdom with Pastor Jeff & Pastor Tony This Sunday on Sunny.FM 101.9

Marquette, MI – September 28, 2017 – Our nation is having a national debate surrounding the three minutes before NFL games; the three minutes dedicated to our National Anthem. This week on Time For Wisdom, Pastor Jeff and Pastor Tony delve into a very in-depth discussion regarding all of the dynamics that are surrounding and contributing to this controversy. Not since the Civil Rights Movement has such anger and passion fomented on every side of the issue. In an attempt to more fully understand the inner city perspective, Pastor Jeff interviewed someone who has worked in the inner city for the past forty years. This week’s show covers every angle and we are so glad that our Lord Jesus is able to make the crooked ways straight and is able to smooth out the rough edges.

Tune in to Time For Wisdom, every Sunday morning from 11am-Noon, on Sunny.FM 101.9. You can check up on past shows on the Time For Wisdom show page!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments