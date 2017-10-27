Pastor Jeff and Pastor Tony Return for Time For Wisdom This Sunday on Sunny.FM 101.9!

Marquette, MI – October 27, 2017 – Have you ever noticed yourself describing a friend as being “on the same page”, or walking “in tune” with you? Great marriages are often described as two people who live in awesome harmony with one another; shared values, shared goals, shared beliefs, etc…

Have you ever noticed yourself describing a relationship as being exhausting and a lot of work because the person was no longer “in tune” with you? Such relationships are often described as “drifting apart”, and in polite Christian society, one party evidently drifts away from the perfect will of God and chooses to no longer live carefully and prayerfully “in harmony” with the still small voice of the Holy Spirit.

This week on Time For Wisdom, Pastor Jeff and Pastor Tony delve into the topics coming out of Washington D.C., a discussion on the dual meanings of harmony and even some wisdom regarding Halloween.

This week on Time For Wisdom, Pastor Jeff and Pastor Tony delve into the topics coming out of Washington D.C., a discussion on the dual meanings of harmony and even some wisdom regarding Halloween.

