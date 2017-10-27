Pastor Jeff and Pastor Tony Return for Time For Wisdom This Sunday on Sunny.FM 101.9!
Time For Wisdom – Journey of Russ Murphy’s Life + Gospel Music
Marquette, MI – October 27, 2017 – Have you ever noticed yourself describing a friend as being “on the same page”, or walking “in tune” with you? Great marriages are often described as two people who live in awesome harmony with one another; shared values, shared goals, shared beliefs, etc…
Have you ever noticed yourself describing a relationship as being exhausting and a lot of work because the person was no longer “in tune” with you? Such relationships are often described as “drifting apart”, and in polite Christian society, one party evidently drifts away from the perfect will of God and chooses to no longer live carefully and prayerfully “in harmony” with the still small voice of the Holy Spirit.
This week on Time For Wisdom, Pastor Jeff and Pastor Tony delve into the topics coming out of Washington D.C., a discussion on the dual meanings of harmony and even some wisdom regarding Halloween.
Tune in to Time For Wisdom every Sunday morning from 11am – Noon on Sunny FM 101.9. You can catch up with past shows on the official Time For Wisdom Show Page. Don’t forget you can stream the show live from your smartphone or computer!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments