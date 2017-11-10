Why Bad Things Still Happen to Go People on Time For Wisdom with Pastor Jeff This Sunday on Sunny.FM 101.9

Marquette, MI – November 10, 2017 – In the last 45 days, the crescendo of horrific events in Las Vegas and now Sutherland Springs, Texas, has myriads of people asking the question, “How can a loving God allow this to happen?” In order for the premise of this question to exist, something else has to be missing; like the final piece of a puzzle.

This week on Time For Wisdom, Pastor Jeff and Pastor Tony go all in to provide the Biblical narrative that explains this missing piece of the puzzle; the oft missed understanding of the reality behind the reality, and why bad things happen to good people. Jesus was confronted by a similar scenario in Luke 13:1-5, and He dealt with it by re-phrasing the question and then providing the answer.

Tune in to Time For Wisdom, every Sunday morning from 11am – Noon, on Sunny.FM 101.9! Catch up on past shows on the official Time For Wisdom Show Page.

