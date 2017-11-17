Pastor Jeff and Pastor Tony Tackle Difficult Questions This Week on Time For Wisdom on Sunny.FM 101.9
Marquette, MI – November 17, 2017 – Another shooting, another allegation of sexual misconduct, when will it ever end? For there to be substantial progress in these areas, the first need, is the need of men and of women, who possess uncommon courage, who possess uncommon resolve and determination, to no longer remain silent when they witness, experience, or become aware of, acts of inappropriate conduct!
Why do people wait until it is too late, to sound the alarm regarding the portending behavior of a mass shooter? Why do victims of abuse wait so many years before seeking justice? Why does a mother of young children, virtually eat her young, by protecting her husband when she knows he has been sexually molesting her children?
This week on Time For Wisdom, Pastor Jeff and Pastor Tony tackle these and other difficult matters for the last time. Next week, Pastor Jeff will be sharing Christmas music, and that programming will begin re-airing each week, until the end of December, which will also mark the end of the weekly broadcast. Happy Thanksgiving and thanks so much for listening to Time For Wisdom!! We hope you were encouraged and inspired to take the high road, the uncommon path, in your walk with Jesus through life!!
Tune in for Sunday’s show from 11a – 12p on Sunny.FM 101.9. You can catch up on past episodes with full length broadcasts on the Time For Wisdom Show Page!
