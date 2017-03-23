Sunny Stickers! Come and Get ‘Em at the Boat Show

Marquette, MI – That’s right come and get your Station of the Year – Sunny.FM Bumper sticker at the Boat, Sport and RV Show this weekend at the Superior Dome. Look for the Great Lakes Radio booth by the trout pond and come say hi.

Printing our stickers this year was fun and easy with the help of Leutzs Sign. Scott and Claire worked with our web team to get the design just right and as always, they were able to squeeze us into their tight schedule. If you need any banners, signs, design, or your company vehicle wrapped… Leutzs Sign is the place to go. Our other booth designs look great as well.

We’ll also have some Outdoor Show stickers and Adam Carpenter will be doing his show live from the Dome Friday afternoon. Plus, if you like oldies, grab one of the 97.5 GTO.fm stickers and you’ll be stylin’ for sure.

The Boat, Sport and RV Show runs March 24-26th: Friday 4-9pm, Saturday 10-7pm, Sunday 11-4pm.

