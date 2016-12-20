Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (71) VS Gwinn Modeltowners (47) on Sunny.FM 12/20/16

Negaunee, Michigan – December 20th, 2016 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team hosted the Gwinn Modeltowners tonight in their first MPC game. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners won the tip and made a quick basket, but the Gwinn Modeltowners answered right back and the game was tied 2-2 in less then a minute. The Negaunee Miners were able to pull away from the Gwinn Modeltowners early, and had a 7-2 lead at the 4 minute mark. The Negaunee Miners ended the first quarter with an impressive 25-8 lead over the Modeltowners on Sunny.FM.

The Gwinn Modeltowners started the scoring in the second quarter, but the Negaunee Miners answered

right back with a three point shot and lead 28-10. The Negaunee Miners offense was on fire and with the quarter half over they led 36-14 over the Gwinn Modeltowners. The Gwinn Modeltowners defense could not contain the Miners offense in the first half of play. The Negaunee Miners went into the locker room with a huge 50-19 over the Modeltowners.

The Gwinn Modeltowners continued to struggle against the Negaunee Miners throughout the third quarter and trailed 60-20 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter. The Negaunee Miners were able to maintain a commanding 62-29 lead of to end the third quarter against the Gwinn Modeltowners.

The Negaunee Miners had no problem maintaining a dominate lead throughout the fourth quarter and easily won this game 71-47 over the Gwinn Modeltowners on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team will be traveling to Manistique, Michigan on Thursday December 29th, 2016. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the MPC action. The Honor Credit Union Pre-game Show will start around 5:30pm and the game will follow at 6:00pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Gwinn Modeltowners (71-47) on Sunny.FM Tuesday December 20th, 2016.mp3

