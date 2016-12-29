Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (78) VS Manistique Emeralds (39) on Sunny.FM 12/29/16

Manistique, Michigan- December 29th, 2016 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team traveled to Manistique, Michigan tonight to face the Manistique Emeralds in an MPC match up. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners won the tip to start the game and wasted no time scoring the first basket of the night. The Manistique Emeralds were quick to respond and tied the score 2-2 early in the first quarter. The game was very defense in the first few minutes and the score remained tied 4-4 with 5 minutes left to play in the quarter. The Manistique Emeralds took their first lead of the night 7-6 against the Miners, with 3 minutes left in the quarter. The Negaunee Miners started to rally to end the first quarter and led the Manistique Emeralds 19-12 on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners started the scoring again to start the second quarter and found themselves up 25-12 in the opening minute of play. The Negaunee Miners continue to maintain a double digit lead and with 2 minutes left in the first half led 33-21 against the Emeralds. The Negaunee Miners out shot the Emeralds and ended the second quarter with decent 43-30 lead over the Manistique Emeralds on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners opened the third quarter scoring as they had throughout the game and took a 45-30 lead early. The Manistique Emeralds played some good defense and controlled the ball well, but still trailed the Miners 45-32 with 2 minutes played. The Negaunee Miners were able to get pass the Manistique Emeralds defense and continued to maintain an impressive 63-34 lead to end the third quarter of play on Sunny.FM.

The Manistique Emeralds started the scoring in the fourth quarter of play, but were unable to catch up to the Negaunee Miners speed. The Negaunee Miners won this game with an impressive 78-39 win over the Manistique Emeralds.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Manistique Emeralds (78-39) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team will visit the Iron Mountain Mountaineers in Iron Mountain, Michigan on January 3rd, 2017. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action LIVE on Sunny.FM. The Pre-game Show will start around 7:15pm and the game will start at 7:45pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Manistique Emeralds (78-39) on Sunny.FM Thursday December 29th, 2016.mp3

Sunny.FM. The official home of the Negaunee Miners since 1998!

