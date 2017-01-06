Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (79) VS Manistique Emeralds (25) on Sunny.FM 01/06/17

Negaunee, Michigan – January 6th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team hosted the Manistique Emeralds tonight. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the MPC action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Manistique Emeralds won the tip, but were unable to convert the possession into a score. The Negaunee Miners would score first 1 minute into the game to take the early lead. The Negaunee Miners took control of the game immediately and had a double digit lead 12-2, with 4 minutes left in the first quarter. The Manistique Emeralds had no answer for the Negaunee Miners dominance, and the Miners finished the first quarter with a 28-5 lead.

The Negaunee Miners slowed down the scoring to start the second quarter, but still led 31-7 with 6 minutes left of play on Sunny.FM. The Negaunee Miners stepped up the pace the remainder of the first half and had a commanding 46-10 lead over the Manistique Emeralds to end the second quarter of play.

The Negaunee Miners had a quick start to the second half of play and scored an immediate basket, but the Emeralds were able to answer right back and the Miners led 49-12. Aleda Johnson shot a three pointer early in the third quarter, to give the Miners a 54-12 lead and a running clock. The Miners were unstoppable and ended the third quarter with a dominating 66-14 lead over the Manistique Emeralds on Sunny.FM.

The Manistique Emeralds were first to score in the fourth quarter and were able to keep the Miners scoreless for the first few minutes of the quarter, but still trailed 66-18. The Negaunee Miners found their shots again in the later part of the quarter and easily won this game 79-25, against the Manistique Emerald. GO MINERS!!

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team will travel to Ishpeming, Michigan on Wednesday January 11th, 2017 to face their rivals the Ishpeming Hematites in hopes to keep a perfect record. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action LIVE on Sunny.FM. The Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

