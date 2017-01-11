Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (78) VS Ishpeming Hematites (33) on Sunny.FM 01/11/17

Ishpeming, Michigan – January 11th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miner Boys Basketball team traveled to Ishpeming, Michigan tonight to face their rivals the Ishpeming Hematites. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting MPC action on Sunny.FM.

Dre Tuominen was first to score in the game to give the Miners the early lead, but the Hematites were on their heels and immediately tied the score 2-2. The score remained tied 4-4 until almost halfway through the quarter, when the Miners turned up the offense and took a 8-4 lead against the Ishpeming Hematites. The Ishpeming Hematites started to gain on the Miners lead in the final minutes of the quarter and only trailed 12-9 with just over 2 minutes left. The Negaunee Miners continued to turn on the heat and ended the first quarter leading the Ishpeming Hematites 19-13.

The second quarter started with a defensive battle, but the Ishpeming Hematites would be first to score and tighten the Miners lead 19-15 with one minute played. The Negaunee Miners were able to step up the offense again in the next few minutes and held a 27-15 with the quarter half over. The Negaunee Miners ended the first half of play with an impressive 41-23 lead over the Ishpeming Hematites on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners came out of the locker room looking to take care of business and widened their lead to 48-23 in the opening minutes of the second half. The Negaunee Miners were able to hold the Hematites scoreless until halfway through the third quarter, but still led 51-25 when the Hematites scored. The Negaunee Miners were able to maintain a decent 59-27 lead to end the third quarter of play.

The Negaunee Miners continued to dominate the game in the fourth quarter of play and ended this game with a commanding 78-33 win.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Ishpeming Hematites (78-33) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team will travel to Gwinn, Michigan tomorrow January 12th, 2017 to face the Gwinn Modeltowners in a MPC match up. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action LIVE on Sunny.FM. The Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Ishpeming Hematites (78-33) on Sunny.FM Wednesday January 11th, 2017.mp3

