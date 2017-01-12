Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (54) VS Gwinn Modeltowners (23) on Sunny.FM 01/12/17

Gwinn, Michigan – January 12th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team was in Gwinn, Michigan tonight to take on the Gwinn Modeltowners. Brady Guilbault was there to bring you all the exciting action on Sunny.FM.

The Gwinn Modeltowners won the tip to start the game and put a quick 3 points on the board and took the early lead against the Negaunee Miners. Mady Kontio was first to put points on the board the Negaunee Miners, but they still trail 3-2 to the Gwinn Modeltowners. It was a quick start for both teams, but the Miners were able to take the lead 6-5 with 5 minutes left in the quarter. The Negaunee Miners were able to hold on to a 3 point lead against the Modeltowners to end the first quarter of play leading 10-7.

The Negaunee Miners came into the second quarter looking to score and widened their lead 15-7 in the first 3 minutes. The Negaunee Miners offense was great and they were able to take a double digit lead 19-9 against the Modeltowners with quarter half over. The Negaunee Miners continue to control the game in the second quarter and were up 28-9 over the Modeltowners at the end of the first half of play on Sunny.FM.

The Gwinn Modeltowners were first to score in the third quarter and put themselves into a double digit score, but they still trailed the Negaunee Miners 28-11. There was a lot of scoring in the opening 2 minutes of the quarter, but the Negaunee Miners were able to maintain a 34-13 lead over the Modeltowners. The Negaunee Miners would finish the third quarter with a commanding 41-13 lead.

The Negaunee Miners exploded the scoring throughout the second half of play and continue to do so in the fourth quarter. The Negaunee Miners easily took the game 54-23 against the Gwinn Modeltowners on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Gwinn Modeltowners (54-23) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team will travel to Marquette, Michigan on Monday January 16th, 2017. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action as the Miners try to improve their undefeated record to 8-0. The Pre-game Show will start around 6:45pm and the game will follow at 7:15pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Gwinn Modeltowners (54-23) on Sunny.FM Thursday January 12th, 2017.mp3

