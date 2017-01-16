Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (53) VS Marquette Redmen (57) on Sunny.FM 01/16/17

Marquette, Michigan – January 16th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team traveled to Marquette, Michigan tonight to face the Marquette Redmen. This match up always proves to be a good one and Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners won the tip, but the Marquette Redmen were first to score. The Negaunee Miners followed the Marquette basket with one of their own, and the score was tied 2-2 with one minute played. The first three minutes of play, both teams matched each other in scoring and were tied 6-6. It was a heated and physical first quarter, but the Negaunee Miners pulled out the lead 15-11 against the Marquette Redmen on Sunny.FM.

Dre Tuominen scored a 3 point shot to start the second quarter and gave the Miners a 18-11 lead against the Redmen. There was a good contest between both teams, but the Negaunee Miners still maintained a 20-15 lead with the quarter half over. The Negaunee Miners held onto their lead the remainder of the first half a lead 26-20 against the Marquette Redmen.

The Marquette Redmen were first to strike in the third quarter, but the Miners were right on their heels and followed up with an old fashion 3 point play. The Marquette Redmen heated up from the 3 point line and were able to tie the Negaunee Miners 30-30, with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. The third quarter was a back and forth battle, but the Negaunee Miners came out with a 39-36 lead against the Marquette Redmen.

The Marquette Redmen were first to score in the fourth quarter, but the Miners were able to score a 3 pointer and maintained 42-38 lead early in the quarter. Both teams battled hard and it was a nail biter, with both teams trading the lead, but the Marquette Redmen pulled out the win 57-53.

The Marquette Redmen defeated the Negaunee Miners (57-53) on Sunny.FM.

