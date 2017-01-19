Negaunee Miners Hockey (1) VS Hancock Bulldogs (2) on Sunny.FM 01/19/17

Hancock, Michigan – January 19th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Hockey Team traveled to Hancock, Michigan tonight to face the Hancock Bulldogs. Ryan Ranguette and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Hancock Bulldogs won face off to start the game, but the Negaunee Miners played good defense and were able to keep the them from scoring. The Negaunee Miners played defense well and still remained tied with Bulldogs with 8 minutes left in the first period. The Hancock Bulldogs were able to score though soon after and were up 1-0 against the Negaunee Miners. The first period ended with the Hancock Bull dogs still leading 1-0 against the Negaunee Miners on Sunny.FM.

The Hancock Bulldogs started the second period controlling the puck against the Negaunee Miners, but the score was still 1-0 in favor of the Bulldogs with 13 minutes left in the period. The Negaunee Miners were able to score on a power play with 3 minutes left in the game and tied the Bulldogs 1-1. The second period ended with the Negaunee Miners and the Hancock Bulldogs tied 1-1 on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners started the third period with 12 seconds left on a power play, but were unable to capitalize on it. Shane Ring of the Negaunee Miners was tripped a couple minutes later, and the Miners had the advantage of a power play again. The score remained tied with 10 minutes left in the period, when the Hancock Bulldogs had their own advantage on a Hancock power play, but were unable to convert it into the lead. The Hancock Bulldogs scored in the last 5 seconds of the game and took the win 2-1 against the Negaunee Miners.

The Hancock Bulldogs defeated the Negaunee Miners (2-1) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team will host the Westwood Patriots on Friday January 20th, 2017. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action. The Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Hancock Bulldogs defeated the Negaunee Miners (2-1) on Sunny.FM Thursday January 19th, 2017.mp3

