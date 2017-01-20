Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (46) VS Westwood Patriots (25) on Sunny.FM 01/20/17

Negaunee, Michigan – January 20th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team hosted the Westwood Patriots tonight in a MPC match up. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Westwood Patriots won the opening tip and scored a basket to take an early lead against the Negaunee Miners. The Negaunee Miners struggled early with their offense and trailed 5-0 in the first two minutes. Aleda Johnson scored a 3 point shot to start the scoring for the Miners and they only trailed the Patriots 5-3 nearing the quarters halfway mark. Abby Nelson scored a 3 point shot later in the first quarter to give the Negaunee Miners a 8-3 lead against the Westwood Patriots. The Negaunee Miners were able to shut down the Patriots game to finish the first quarter with a 18-5 lead.

The Westwood Patriots were first to score in the second quarter, but the Negaunee Miners quickly answered and scored another 3 point shot and led 21-7 with less then two minutes played. The Westwood Patriots could not slow down the Negaunee Miners offense and trailed 24-7 with the quarter half over. The Negaunee Miners came out of the first half of play with an impressive 29-9 lead over the Westwood Patriots on Sunny.FM.

The Westwood Patriots started the third quarter like the other two and scored first, but still trailed 29-12. The Negaunee Miners were slow to start the second half of play, but still led 31-12 with over 3 minutes played in the quarter. The Westwood Patriots gained back a few points, but the Negaunee Miners left the third quarter leading 37-20.

Clara Johnson scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter, when she drained a 3 pointer to give the Miners a 40-20 lead over the Patriots. The Negaunee Miners were able to hold the Westwood Patriots scoreless in the first 4 minutes of the quarter and led 42-20. The Negaunee Miners continued to control the game throughout the rest of the quarter and won over the Patriots on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Westwood Patriots (46-25) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team will host the Ishpeming Hematites on Monday January 23rd, 2017. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault on Sunny.FM for all the exciting court side action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Westwood Patriots (46-25) on Sunny.FM Friday January 20th, 2017.mp3

Sunny.FM. The official home of the Negaunee Miners since 1998!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments