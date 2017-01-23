Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (49) VS Ishpeming Hematites (47) on Sunny.FM 01/23/17

Negaunee, Michigan – Monday January 23rd, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball hosted the Ishpeming Hematites tonight in action packed game. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting rivalry action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Ishpeming Hematites won the tip and the first bucket to take the first lead of the night 2-0 against the Negaunee Miners. The first quarter started off defensively and the score was tied 4-4 with 4 minutes left. Aleda Johnson was able to give the Miners their first lead of the night 6-4, after she made 2 free throw shots. The Negaunee Miners played a great quarter, and were able to maintain a 12-8 lead against the Ishpeming Hematites on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners were first to score to start the second quarter, but the Ishpeming Hematites were right on their heels and it remained a 4 point game with 6 minutes left, 14-10 with the Miners leading. The Ishpeming Hematites were able to take back the lead 18-17, with a 3 pointer halfway through the quarter. The first half was a nail biter, but the Negaunee Miners came out of it with a 24-20 lead against the Hematites.

The Ishpeming Hematites were first to strike in the second half of play and only trailed 24-22 to the Miners early. The Negaunee Miners were slow to start the third quarter and the Hematites were able to tie the game 24-24 with over 3 minutes played. The Negaunee Miners struggled with their offense in the quarter and they lost the lead to the Hematites with the quarter half played. The Negaunee Miners started to make a come back late in the third, but still trailed 30-27 against the Ishpeming Hematites.

The Negaunee Miners were able to take back the lead 31-30 early in the fourth quarter against the Ishpeming Hematites. This game proved to be a well fought battle between both teams, but the Negaunee Miners still trailed 39-37 against the Ishpeming Hematites, with 4 minutes left in the game. Aleda Johnson was able to take back the lead for the Miners late in the quarter and the Miners took over the game and won 49-47 against the Ishpeming Hematites on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team will travel to Iron Mountain, Michigan tomorrow January 24th, 2017. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the MPC action. The Negaunee Miner Pre-game Show will start around 7:15pm and the game will follow at 7:45pm on Sunny.FM.

