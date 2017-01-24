Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (62) VS Iron Mountain Mountaineers (66) on Sunny.FM 01/24/17

Iron Mountain, Michigan – Tuesday January 24th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team traveled to Iron Mountain, Michigan tonight to face the Iron Mountain Mountaineers. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners won the tip, but lost the ball and the Mountaineers scored the first bucket of the night. Darius Provost scored a 3 point shot to follow and the Miners took an early 3-2 lead. The Negaunee Miners and the Iron Mountain Mountaineers traded the lead in the next few minutes of the game and with left 4:00 left on the clock the Miners led 9-7 against the Iron Mountain Mountaineers. The Negaunee Miners ended the first quarter with a 18-14 lead.

The Negaunee Miners struggled in the first two minutes of the second quarter and the Iron Mountain Mountaineers only trail 20-18. The Miners were able to get their offense moving and held a 24-20 lead with just under 5 minutes left in the first half of play on Sunny.FM. The battle was fierce, but the Negaunee Miners were leading 35-32 against the Iron Mountain Mountaineers, at the end of the second quarter.

The Iron Mountain Mountaineers went into the second half of play fighting and they were able to tie the score 37-37 against the Miners with 6:20 left on the clock. The Negaunee Miners were able to regain the lead 41-37 against the Mountaineers at the quarters half, but the Iron Mountain Mountaineers were hot on their heels. Both teams were playing very defensively and players from both sides found themselves in foul trouble nearing the end of the quarter. The Mountaineers took back the lead 44-41 late in the third quarter and their offense was on fire. The Negaunee Miners found themselves trailing 49-47 going into the fourth quarter.

The Iron Mountain Mountaineers were in control of the game to start the fourth quarter and led the Negaunee Miners 52-47 with 4 minutes left in the game. The Negaunee Miners started to make a come back and trailed 52-50 entering the final half of the quarter. It was a nail biter to end the fourth quarter, but the Negaunee Miners fell 66-62 in a hard fought battle against the Mountaineers on Sunny.FM.

The Iron Mountain Mountaineers defeated the Negaunee Miners (66-62) on Sunny.FM.

